WrestlingInc.com

Tenille Dashwood Reunites With WWE Announcers, Titus O'Neil In Big Charity Event, Drew McIntyre

By Joshua Gagnon | August 05, 2018

- Above is the full NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. McIntyre would crack Roode with a claymore kick to win the NXT Championship.

- Yesterday, Titus O'Neil teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Hospital to help students out before the school year gets going. O'Neil said they gave out over 15,000 backpacks with school supplies and kids also received free vision, dental, sports physicals, and immunization shots. Natalya, The Miz, and Sami Zayn all gave props to O'Neil for his continued efforts in helping out his community.






- Tenille Dashwood reunited with Corey Graves and Renee Young at Northeast Wrestling's Under the Stars tour on August 3 (Norwich, CT) and 4 (Wappingers Falls, NY).




5 second posers!

A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on

