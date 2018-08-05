Tenille Dashwood Reunites With WWE Announcers, Titus O'Neil In Big Charity Event, Drew McIntyre

- Above is the full NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. McIntyre would crack Roode with a claymore kick to win the NXT Championship.

- Yesterday, Titus O'Neil teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Hospital to help students out before the school year gets going. O'Neil said they gave out over 15,000 backpacks with school supplies and kids also received free vision, dental, sports physicals, and immunization shots. Natalya, The Miz, and Sami Zayn all gave props to O'Neil for his continued efforts in helping out his community.

We loved giving back with WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE and the @Buccaneers. Together, we provided free physicals, backpacks, eye exams, haircuts and much more to @HillsboroughSch students! Here's to a happy, healthy start this school year. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/qMXPgUst5k — Florida Hospital (@FloridaHospital) August 4, 2018

Today was amazing!!

We gave out over 15,000 backpacks filled with school supplies also we gave FREE services which included Food,vision, dental ,physicals sports physicals and immunization shots. In total over 31,000 people attended today. Thank you @FloridaHospital @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/RXZ5yDeciq — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 4, 2018

This is truly #Awesome people talk about making a difference in their community @TitusONeilWWE is out there doing it. ?????? https://t.co/1hJ3fr26AO — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 5, 2018

Congrats Titus, I'm happy to see this all come together! Your continual efforts and dedication to community work is inspiring! — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 5, 2018

See Also Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He Wanted To Join NXT Before WWE Main Roster

- Tenille Dashwood reunited with Corey Graves and Renee Young at Northeast Wrestling's Under the Stars tour on August 3 (Norwich, CT) and 4 (Wappingers Falls, NY).

What do you think of the new models for my exclusive Tenille Dashwood sunglasses line!?

I have them with my merchandise at every show! The sunglasses that is, not @ReneeYoungWWE and @WWEGraves unfortunately! ?? pic.twitter.com/tqQwQvjuLo — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 4, 2018

Huge weekend coming up with @newwrestling1!

Saturday August 3rd Meet & Greet starts at 5pm Show @ 8pm

Sunday August 4th Meet & Greet starts 3:30 Show @ 7pm!

Awesome line up' Can't wait to see everyone! pic.twitter.com/a75umptL3J — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 3, 2018

Last night was a blast in Norwich, CT! Let's do it again tonight! Come say hey to @ReneeYoungWWE & Me!



(And pick up a pair of those dope @TenilleDashwood shades!)@newwrestling1 pic.twitter.com/HatrghbdsV — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 4, 2018