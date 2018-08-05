Triple H Heading To Fan Expo, Bobby Roode Challenges Mojo Rawley, Noam Dar Games With Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro featuring Noam Dar.

- Although he doesn't appear at many fan expos, Triple H will be headed to Fan Expo Canada's "WWE Night" in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday, Aug. 30. Also appearing (all from 5pm to 9pm) will be Charlotte, AJ Styles, and The Miz. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is limited and advanced purchase is suggested, click here for more info.

See Also Triple H On NXT Becoming A Global Brand, Opening More Pathways To WWE

- Earlier this week on Raw, Bobby Roode stood up to Mojo Rawley after Rawley began verbally running down most of the WWE locker room. In the video below at a WWE live event, Roode went a step further and offered a challenge for this Monday.

"Mojo! All you do is run your mouth and I'm tired of hearing it," Roode said. "Somebody's gotta shut you up, and this Monday night that somebody just happens to be absolutely glorious. See you Monday."