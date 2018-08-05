WWE MYC Competitors Gather At NXT Live Event (Photos), CSR On Paul Heyman's Next Client, Bella Twins

- To celebrate National Sisters Day, the video above features a bunch of clips of Brie and Nikki Bella.

- At yesterday's NXT live event in Orlando, about 20 of the Mae Young Classic competitors gathered as a group in the ring. Toni Storm, Rachel Evers, Jinny, Deonna Purrazzo and others posed in the ring and then shook hands. The tournament will tape on August 8 and 9 at Full Sail University and air later this summer. The finals will air on October 28 at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

Welcome to #NXTOrlando A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 3, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. This week's playlist includes the crazy rumor of WWE paying fans to cheer Roman Reigns, who Paul Heyman could align with next, and Ronda Rousey's Raw in-ring debut.