Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena In 2014, Dasha Fuentes Gives Surgery Update, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above, Brock Lesnar took John Cena to Suplex City during their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam in 2014. A final F-5 would put Cena down for good and Lesnar became the new champion.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sasha Banks (with Bayley), Ronda Rousey, Zelina Vega (with Andrade "Cien" Almas), and Becky Lynch.

About last night.. ?? A post shared by Zelina Vega (@zelina_vegawwe) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

They said it's biz casual. A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Jul 29, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

- As noted, earlier this week SmackDown / 205 Live Backstage Interviewer, Dasha Fuentes, underwent surgery for an Achilles tendon injury. Fuentes is back home and gave an update on her status.

"Feeling great, but can you tell I'm ridiculously bored? Lol. I tried scrubbing the iodine off in the bath, but my attempts were unsuccessful. Any ideas? Isopropyl alcohol possibly? What ya think??? Don't worry, I'm resting and behaving because I want to get back to work as soon as possible, even though staying still is killing me. I'm not a fan of medicine, so no pain pills for me, and thank goodness because I haven't needed them!"