Kane Chokes Up Over Message From Vince McMahon, When Will John Cena Wrestle Again?, Goldberg (Video)

- Above is Goldberg taking on Ric Flair on an episode of Raw from 2003. Goldberg would win via DQ when Randy Orton interfered in the match. Post-match, Triple H looked take out Goldberg with a sledgehammer, but Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho would make the save.

- Kane (Glenn Jacobs) spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section after becoming mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane recalled how he received a text from Vince McMahon after his win that meant a lot to him.

"Vince has been very supportive throughout this entire endeavor," Jacobs said. "He reached out to extend his congratulations. Vince wants all of us to do well, no matter what we're doing, because it reflects well on the company. On a personal level, between me and him, it's important to me that he is proud of me. He's done so much for me and for my family. He sent me a text that got me all choked up."

- John Cena announced he would be headed to the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China for a WWE live event on September 1. Other Superstars scheduled to appear: Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, and Finn Balor. This will be Cena's first time back in the ring since April's Greatest Royal Rumble and he's also expected to appear at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia this October.