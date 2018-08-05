Samoa Joe Calls SummerSlam Match The Biggest Of His Career, AJ Styles Is Ready To Respond

Samoa Joe spoke briefly with Sky Sports about his upcoming WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam on August 19.

In the interview, Joe was asked if this was the biggest match of his career and although he doesn't feel the pressure, he believes it is.

"Sure, yes, of course, I'm fighting for the WWE championship at SummerSlam," Joe said. "It's a great opportunity for me. I've been in big matches before but it's been with four other goons, but this is one-on-one and we'll find out what's what. ... There's no pressure whatsoever but only because I understand the capabilities of the people involved. I mean, I'm looking forward to it. I know potentially what could go down in that ring and it's all about getting ready for game day now and making it happen."

Two weeks ago, Samoa Joe jumped Styles from behind and took out the WWE Champion, signaling he was indeed the new number one contender. Last week on SmackDown, Joe cut a very personal promo about Styles not being home for his wife and kids.

See Also Samoa Joe Talks How The Backstage Environments Differ On RAW And SmackDown

This Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, Styles will give a response to his challenger. On Twitter, the champ said he plans to make his "presence known," and also noted Orlando was where he made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble.