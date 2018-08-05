The Miz Wants A 'Worthy' SummerSlam Opponent, Fans On Sasha Banks And Bayley, Bret Hart (Video)

- Above, Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect were this week's subjects on Canvas 2 Canvas. The painting was added to a wrestling museum collection that already housed many of Rob Schamberger's works.
- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Will Sasha Banks and Bayley remain friends?" As of this writing, "No. They're bound to butt heads again" is leading "Yes. They've truly turned a corner and put their issues behind them" with 68 percent of the vote. On this week's episode of Raw, Sasha and Bayley defeated Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.
- Earlier today, The Miz tweeted out even though he's carrying SmackDown and has a hit show, he still doesn't have "a worthy opponent for a SummerSlam match." Daniel Bryan did offer up a challenge on SmackDown, but Miz has since said no to that offer.
The face you make when you carry #SDLive, have a hit show #MizAndMrs and don't have a worthy opponent for a #Summerslam match. pic.twitter.com/SPW0YdykB8— The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 5, 2018