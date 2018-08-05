WrestlingInc.com

Corey Graves Leaving Social Media?, Braun Strowman Tears Up After Meeting One Of His Fans, Ric Flair

By Joshua Gagnon | August 05, 2018

- Above, Braun Strowman granted his first Make-A-Wish for his biggest fan, which caused the "Monster Among Men" to get a bit emotional.

- According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his fiancee, Wendy, have been giving out invitations for a "commitment ceremony" next month in Florida. Congrats to the happy couple!


- Earlier today, Corey Graves tweeted out a statement about social media becoming a "very toxic place" and has found it "more exhausting than productive" to the WWE Announcer. He posted a screenshot of the same comments on his Instagram and disabled the comments section.


A post shared by Corey Graves (@wwegraves) on

