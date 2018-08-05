Corey Graves Leaving Social Media?, Braun Strowman Tears Up After Meeting One Of His Fans, Ric Flair

- Above, Braun Strowman granted his first Make-A-Wish for his biggest fan, which caused the "Monster Among Men" to get a bit emotional.

- According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his fiancee, Wendy, have been giving out invitations for a "commitment ceremony" next month in Florida. Congrats to the happy couple!

- Earlier today, Corey Graves tweeted out a statement about social media becoming a "very toxic place" and has found it "more exhausting than productive" to the WWE Announcer. He posted a screenshot of the same comments on his Instagram and disabled the comments section.

Unfortunately, social media has become a very toxic place. People don't know where to draw the line.



It's become more exhausting than productive to me. Some things in life are more important than "likes" and "followers."



I urge you to explore that.



Deuces! ?? — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 5, 2018