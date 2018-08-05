The Miz Talks Fans Reacting To Him Being Daniel Bryan's Pro On NXT In 2010, Tells Bryan To 'Evolve'

The Miz and Maryse spoke with E! News in detail about Daniel Bryan, bringing up topics like having to switch from Raw to SmackDown and working as Bryan's pro when NXT was a reality series competition in 2010. You can check out his full comments in the video above.

In the interview, Miz noted that Bryan was the one who wanted him to come over to SmackDown through the Superstar Shake-Up and then initially ignored him.

"I was on Monday Night Raw - and nobody realizes this - every time you go from Raw to SmackDown, or SmackDown to Raw it shakes up your career, it shakes up your life," Miz said. "So, for Daniel Bryan to sit there and say, 'I would like Miz to come to SmackDown Live' and ask Paige that - who is our General Manager - and then send me to SmackDown Live and basically ignore me for three months I think is a slap in the face to be completely honest."

Going back to 2010, Miz was Bryan's pro on NXT, Bryan would go 0-10 in his matches and end up being sent out of the competition during the second wave of eliminations. Talking to E! News, Miz was annoyed at the fans' response that Bryan - being the seasoned indie wrestler - should be the pro.

"We had a show called NXT and Daniel Bryan was my rookie and I was his pro," Miz said. "And the object was for the pros teach the rookies what it's like to be a WWE Superstar. As soon as that hit the internet, the internet thought it was absurd, 'How dare WWE put Daniel Bryan as Miz's rookie? Daniel Bryan should be the pro.' Daniel Bryan never stepped foot in a WWE ring! Sure, he was a big fish in a small pond, but this is where the sharks swim. I had been there for four or five plus years and all of a sudden this guy is going to be somebody?"

Miz finished the interview stating that since returning from his three-year absence to the WWE, Bryan's return has been a "bust."

"Can you honestly tell me that Daniel Bryan's return from injury has been amazing, has been incredible, or, has it been a bust?" Miz questioned. "A completely one-hundred percent bust. Everything that I say is the truth and nobody else seems to understand that, they don't get it. Yeah, let's root for him, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' was cool four years ago. Evolve! Cause I have."

On this week's SmackDown, Bryan challenged Miz to a match at SummerSlam, but Miz tweeted out a video yesterday rejecting that offer.

"I heard his challenge, I've seen your questions, and my answer is no, no, no," Miz said. "I'm in the prime of my career, I have a gorgeous wife, a beautiful daughter, a hit docu-series, Miz & Mrs., on the USA Network. And not only that, SmackDown Live, I'm the most must-see Superstar on that program. I'm carrying Tuesday nights and you think that just because Daniel Bryan challenges me to a match at SummerSlam - a huge event like SummerSlam - and I'm going to accept that challenge? No, I deserve more, I'm an elite level of talent, any show that I'm on I make it 'A-List' whether it's Raw, SmackDown, [or] any PPV. I make it must-see. And I deserve better than a match with Daniel Bryan, so the answer is no."

