Titus O'Neil Writing Book, MTV Star Teases WWE Interest, Ric Flair Congratulates Kane

- Titus O'Neil's road to becoming a WWE Superstar is an interesting one worth sharing. O'Neil excelled in high school football and became a University Of Florida Gater which transitioned into four seasons in the Arean Football League before his time in the ring. One fan suggested to O'Neil that he write his inspirational life story in book form and he replied that an autobiography is already in the works. O'Neil said we can expect to see his upcoming life story hit the shelves in Summer 2019.

I'm the process now of writing one. Summer 2019 arrival ??????? https://t.co/qYoMCXeBfM — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 5, 2018

-The Miz started his television career as a cast member on MTV's Real World: Back To New York and also won two seasons of MTV's The Challenge. Johnny Bananas, another MTV star might be interested in WWE too. The 36-year-old veteran of MTV's The Challenge has won the most seasons out of any participant in the show's run with six wins. Bananas has also been known to spark his fair share of controversy on The Challenge creating more than a few vendettas in the process. One fan of WWE and Bananas tweeted saying, "Johnny Bananas should do WWE he's been on reality TV for almost 20 years he'll bring the WWE that realness it's looking for. He'll create drama stir pots knows how to work a crowd. WWE can have their own Conor Mcgregor I mean they took The Miz they can bring bananas to." Bananas replied saying they make a compelling argument.

You make a very compelling argument ? @WWE https://t.co/lOuptX24yN — Johnny Bananas (@MTVBananas) August 5, 2018

- Kane is the newly elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee after winning an overwhelming majority of the vote on Thursday last week. Ric Flair helped Kane out in July 2017 by doing an appearance for Glenn Jacob's campaign and he recently sent out congratulations to the future Mayor as well along with a picture of the two at last year's event.





Congrats To My Good Friend @GlennJacobsTN On Winning The Election For Mayor Of Knoxville! pic.twitter.com/xxkk6vMXqg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2018