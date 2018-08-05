WrestlingInc.com

Mojo Rawley Finds A Lot Of Things 'Glorious,' WWE Stars BFFs Gallery, Ember Moon - UUDD (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | August 05, 2018

- Above is the latest UpUpDownDown Dungeon and Dragons episode with Ember Moon, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Brennan Williams.

- WWE celebrated Friendship Day with a gallery of WWE Superstar BFFs featuring The IIconics, Ronda Rousey / Natalya, and Nia Jax / Paige.


Ronda Rousey On Common Misconceptions About Her, Last Time She Was Nervous, Her Current Vice, More
- As noted, Bobby Roode and Mojo Rawley will be facing off on Monday after the two brawled in the locked room on this past week's Raw. Since then, Mojo has been trolling Roode's "glorious" catchphrase by calling everything he did, glorious.









