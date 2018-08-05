Mojo Rawley Finds A Lot Of Things 'Glorious,' WWE Stars BFFs Gallery, Ember Moon - UUDD (Video)

- Above is the latest UpUpDownDown Dungeon and Dragons episode with Ember Moon, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Brennan Williams.

- WWE celebrated Friendship Day with a gallery of WWE Superstar BFFs featuring The IIconics, Ronda Rousey / Natalya, and Nia Jax / Paige.

- As noted, Bobby Roode and Mojo Rawley will be facing off on Monday after the two brawled in the locked room on this past week's Raw. Since then, Mojo has been trolling Roode's "glorious" catchphrase by calling everything he did, glorious.

I just went to the gym. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just took a shower. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just ate food. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just drove an automobile. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just had a match. I won. Again. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018

I just tied my shoe laces. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018

I just used the bathroom. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018