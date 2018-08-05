SmackDown Stars Film WWE Ride Along, A Look Back At SummerSlam 2003 (Video), Tino Sabbatelli

- Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are all being filmed tonight in Florida for the WWE Network series, WWE Ride Along. Lynch and Flair are in one car, with Rose and Deville in the other. All four SmackDown LIVE Superstars posted photos and videos of their road trip on Instagram.

About to film #WWERideAlong for the @WWENetwork with obvi my bestie/ex roommate/ tag partner/ sister from another mister @WWE_MandyRose ????? it's gonna be DANDY ???? — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 5, 2018

- Ahead of SummerSlam 2018 on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2003. In the main event, Triple H beat Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels in an Elimination Chamber Match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

- NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli was among those in attendance at the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday night. Prior to joining WWE in 2014, Sabbatelli - real name Sabatino Piscitelli — played five years in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (64th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. He played collegiality at Oregon State.