'All In' Broadcast Announcement Coming Soon?, WOS Wrestling Viewership Down, Madison Rayne (Video)

- Above, Madison Rayne spoke with Impact Backstage Interview Alicia Atout on her YouTube channel, AMBY. Rayne talked ignoring internet trolls, wrestling her older brothers, shows she's obsessed with, and more.

- WOS Wrestling's second week drew 609k viewers (preliminary number), down 34 percent from last week's premiere. Last week, the show peaked at 1.2 million viewers.

- According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, there will be an announcement on tomorrow's Being the Elite about "All In" getting television coverage. The report says at last night's Northeast Wrestling show in Wappingers Falls, NY (which featured The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll) it was said "All In" will be on PPV.