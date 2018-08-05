The Rock And Jerry Lawler Pay Tribute To Brian Christopher, Bruce Prichard Celebrates Milestone

- The Rock recently sent out a heartfelt message remembering Brian Christopher who passed away last week. He and Christopher became close when The Rock cut his teeth in the USWA. "We rode together daily (1500 miles per week)," The Rock wrote. He and Christopher spent many days together training, working where ever they could, and working their way up the professional wrestling business. He spoke about nightly Madden tournaments at hotels and eating at the Waffel House with Christopher. The Rock said it breaks his heart how Christopher's life ended and, "My love, light, support and strength to Brian's father, Jerry Lawler and Brian's mother, Kay as well as Brian's family and friends."

- Christopher's father Jerry "The King" Lawler also paid tribute to his son by wearing Grand Master Sexay's vest to the ring for his match tonight. Lawler had a match against James Ellsworth at a USA Championship Wrestling show in Jackson, Tennessee. Ellsworth later commented about how emotional of a moment it was to wrestle Lawler on the show.

.@JerryLawler wore his son's vest to the ring as a tribute tonight for his match with @realellsworth. #RIPBrianChristopherLawler pic.twitter.com/Da5Cxf3iMv — Dinner With The King (@DinnerWithKing) August 6, 2018

Just wrestled the most emotional match of my career



Words can't describe the amount of respect I have for @JerryLawler



It's a true honor and pleasure to share the ring with him always .. pic.twitter.com/cCHoUGLwD4 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 5, 2018

- Bruce Prichard started his Something To Wrestle With podcast two years ago. His first episode focused on Dusty Rhodes and debuted on August 5th, 2016, now Prichard and Conrad Thompson are at 116 episodes and counting. The popularity of his podcast brought a second-life to Prichard's career and now he enjoys live shows and a WWE Network show Something Else To Wrestle With. Prichard sent out a special thank you to his fans for their continued support while he was out celebrating this milestone.