The Rock And Jerry Lawler Pay Tribute To Brian Christopher, Bruce Prichard Celebrates Milestone

*swipe left. RIP brother. Spent all week trying to process the hard loss of my good bud, Brian Christopher. He became a great friend the day I stepped foot in the small wrestling territory in the south known as the USWA to start my pro wrestling career. We rode together daily (1500 miles per week) trained together at any gym we could find, ate together at any Waffle House off the highway, wrestled together in flea markets to state fairs, shared motel rooms together, and would always dream (and talk s--t;) about what life would be like once we made it to the big leagues of the WWE. Once we both finally made it to the big leagues of the WWE, nothing changed... we still did everything together. Including having nightly Madden tournaments after our wrestling matches in our motel room and then we'd extend our competitive spirit to a rowdy game of Wiffle Ball. Imagine us acting like crazy Wiffle Ball idiots at 2am in the parking lot of the Motel 6. Our jaws would hurt from laughing so hard. Then we'd finally take our butts to bed, hit the gym in the morning, drive 200 miles to the next town to wrestle and start the night all over again. I'll miss these times now even more. Hurts my heart to know how Brian decided to check out. I never knew him to be suicidal, but I guess sometimes the pain just gets to be too much for one to take. I'll miss you man and the times we had. Thanks for being a great friend. Thanks for being my boy. My love, light, support and strength to Brian's father, Jerry Lawler and Brian's mother, Kay as well as Brian's family and friends. ~ DJ
- Christopher's father Jerry "The King" Lawler also paid tribute to his son by wearing Grand Master Sexay's vest to the ring for his match tonight. Lawler had a match against James Ellsworth at a USA Championship Wrestling show in Jackson, Tennessee. Ellsworth later commented about how emotional of a moment it was to wrestle Lawler on the show.
.@JerryLawler wore his son's vest to the ring as a tribute tonight for his match with @realellsworth. #RIPBrianChristopherLawler pic.twitter.com/Da5Cxf3iMv— Dinner With The King (@DinnerWithKing) August 6, 2018
Just wrestled the most emotional match of my career— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 5, 2018
Words can't describe the amount of respect I have for @JerryLawler
It's a true honor and pleasure to share the ring with him always .. pic.twitter.com/cCHoUGLwD4
- Bruce Prichard started his Something To Wrestle With podcast two years ago. His first episode focused on Dusty Rhodes and debuted on August 5th, 2016, now Prichard and Conrad Thompson are at 116 episodes and counting. The popularity of his podcast brought a second-life to Prichard's career and now he enjoys live shows and a WWE Network show Something Else To Wrestle With. Prichard sent out a special thank you to his fans for their continued support while he was out celebrating this milestone.
Today is the 2 year anniversary of our show. Thank you all for making it all possible and supporting us! pic.twitter.com/T57sfXSrBN— Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) August 5, 2018