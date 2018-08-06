Braun Strowman On Who His Best Friend Is Behind The Scenes In WWE

Braun Strowman's 2015 arrival on the WWE main roster as The Wyatt Family's black sheep stuck with him, and The Monster Among Men hasn't forgotten about everything Bray Wyatt did to show him the way.

Aside from his 10-year-old WrestleMania tag team partner Nicholas, Strowman has generally been on his own since he stopped Following The Buzzards. SPN Action asked Strowman who his best friend is backstage in WWE and he had one name in mind. Admittedly, Strowman has some trouble keeping friends on television due to his destructive tendencies, but he called Wyatt his brother for giving him much-needed direction during his transition onto WWE's main roster.

"It's tough to keep a friend when you throw them off of cages and smash their car, eat their cake and do everything else," Strowman joked as he prepared a serious reply.

"Behind the scenes, I'm friends with everyone at work, but without a doubt, my best friend is Bray Wyatt. The man pretty much brought me into the industry when they tagged me up with The Wyatt Family it was my seventh match I'd ever had. I didn't know the difference between a headlock and a beetle throw.

"Bray rode with me, showed me how to get around, how to book hotels, how to make the towns. Then he started helping me with learning how to wrestle and I will forever be indebted to him. He's not my best friend, he's my brother."

Strowman was removed from The Wyatt Family after being drafted to Raw during the 2016 WWE Draft and Wyatt was brought over to the Red Brand the following year in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up. Wyatt feuded and later captured Raw Tag Team gold with Matt Hardy as Strowman pursued his career as a singles competitor.

Extreme Rules saw Strowman send Kevin Owens flying from off the top of a steel cage to the floor in Pittsburgh. This seemed to recreate the famous plunge Mick Foley took off the Hell In A Cell in the same city over twenty years ago.

As Owens crashed through an announce table, he won the match by reaching the ground first, but it wasn't KO's ideal way to go about things. Strowman explained his reasoning for this dangerous highspot as it made sense in the storyline.

"I had to show Kevin I was fed up with him," Strowman said of his Extreme Rules match. "[Owens] running his mouth and running and being condescending treating friends how he treats them. It was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine and I just had enough."

