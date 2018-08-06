WWE RAW Preview - Ronda Rousey's RAW Singles Debut, Roman Reigns Addressing Brock Lesnar

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Matches confirmed for tonight include Ronda Rousey vs. hometown star Alicia Fox plus Mojo Rawley vs. Bobby Roode. No other matches have been announced but it's believed that Roman Reigns will address last week's antics by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Ronda Rousey faces Alicia Fox

* Disheveled advocate Paul Heyman, how will Roman Reigns respond?

* Bobby Roode takes on Mojo Rawley

* The Kingslayer on the defensive after last week's 2-on-1 attack

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.