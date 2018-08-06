WrestlingInc.com

Becky Lynch And Charlotte Respond To The IIconics, Seth Rollins Sings Happy Birthday, Eva Marie

By Joshua Gagnon | August 06, 2018

- Above, Eva Marie vlogs for a day where she goes to multiple locations for photo shoots.

- As noted, WWE Producer Dean Malenko's birthday was on August 4. WWE posted a video of Seth Rollins singing "Happy Birthday" to the former WCW/WWE Superstar at a live event.


- As noted, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay role played as Becky Lynch and Charlotte where the duo made fun of their "tea time," how Becky could only win matches when Charlotte was away, and then when Charlotte returned she gets put in the title match after doing "absolutely nothing." In the video below, Charlotte and Becky have now responded and wondered who the IIconics have even ever beaten on the roster, certainly not them.



