WWE MYC Announce Team Update, Sasha Banks 'Picks' WCW Match (Video), Matt Hardy's Latest Woken Word

- The new Superstar Picks WWE Network Collection is now available. This addition features Sasha Banks picking Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero from WCW Halloween Havoc 1997. Above is a clip from the Collection.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo is expected to be one of the announcers for The Mae Young Classic, which tapes this Wednesday and Thursday at Full Sail University near Orlando. has indicated that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix may be calling the tournament with Mauro. We've noted how Phoenix has said she will be at WWE Evolution in October, where the MYC finals will take place. She previously called the women's Royal Rumble match and the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. The 2017 MYC was called by WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Jim Ross.

- Below is the latest Woken Word of the Week video from Matt Hardy. This week's word is "pusillanimous."