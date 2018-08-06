Former UFC Champ Wants Conor McGregor - Khabib Winner, Dana White Recaps UFC 227, Henry Cejudo

- UFC president Dana White discusses what went down at UFC 227 this past weekend backstage with Megan Olivi. The card featured Henry Cejudo unseating Demetrious Johnson atop the flyweight division, becoming the second-ever champion at 125 pounds.

Also, TJ Dillashaw earned a second consecutive win over Cody Garbrandt, this time defending his bantamweight title. White talks about both matches and more in the video above.

- If Georges St-Pierre is to return to the Octagon, the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion would like to face a big-time opponent. During an interview with Submission Radio while in Australia, GSP confirmed that he'd be interested in taking on either Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov. Those two meet later this year for Nurmagomedov's lightweight title.

""I would be interested in that fight. That's a win-win situation. It's a legacy upgrade and it's good money," St-Pierre said. "It's gonna be a big fight. Yeah, however, I fought at 170, I relinquished the title and I fought at 185, I relinquished the title. I don't think the UFC will let me fight for the title at 155. They will be afraid I'll relinquish and I'll leave the division in ruins again."

St-Pierre also expressed his thoughts on Nurmagomedov, and pegged the champion to defend and remain unbeaten when he faces McGregor.

"He's a great fighter, but in terms of size, he walks around 195. Right now I'm less than 185. I'm 183, 185. I've always been like that, my natural fit weight," he said. "But yeah, 155, I think I could make it. I never tried it, I'm not a fan of big weight cut, but are they gonna let me do that? I don't know. Is it going to be for, like you say a title would be good for the legacy, but even if it's not for the title it would be a big fight. It would still be a legacy (fight). Maybe not as much as if it will be for a title fight, but it's still would be against a champion. We'll see. I don't know. We'll see what's going to happen.

"If I had to bet, if I had to put my house on it, I would have to choose Khabib over Conor."

- Newly-crowned UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo posted an emotional message after besting Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 this past weekend. Johnson had previously handed Cejudo his first career loss during their initial meeting for the belt.