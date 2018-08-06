Former WWE Star On Hulk Hogan's Apology: 'I Can't Forgive You For Admitting That You're A Racist'

Hulk Hogan's backstage apology before Extreme Rules including a warning to the locker room about what they say. Hogan didn't know he was being recorded when he was caught using racist language, but JTG mentioned a major point Hogan missed during his speech.

Audio of Hogan, recorded in 2007, was released in 2015 that included him using racial slurs and admitting to being "racist to a point." WWE quickly severed ties with their former World Champion, pulling him from the WWE Hall Of Fame and his judging position in the middle of Tough Enough's sixth season.

"I can forgive him for using the N-word for making a mistake or whatever," JTG said on the How It Ended podcast. "But I can't forgive you for admitting that you're a racist. I'm not that dude. I'm not that forgiving. A lot of talent, African American talent share my same thoughts."

The former Cryme Tyme member was a huge fan of Hogan's growing up, but owning up to being a racist is a huge obstacle to forgiveness. It hit JTG in a personal way "because Hogan made me want to get into the business as a kid." Although he still has some of Hulkster's merchandise, JTG doesn't see Hogan in the same way.

"In that meeting, they should have never brought up, 'be careful what you say, you never know when you're being recorded.' It's like, 'what?!' That should be the last thing you bring up. We all know that we're in the limelight you know you know to watch what you say. But when you're saying an apology, you don't bring up 'watch what you say when you're being recorded.'

"You talk about using the N-Word saying he admitted to being a racist -- I don't even think he brought that up that he admitted to being a racist. Like that was kinda just swept under the rug like we were just supposed to forget."

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Titus O'Neil spoke about Hogan's apology saying he missed the mark from the beginning when Hogan said he wasn't aware the damning conversation was being recorded.

"This is not about second or third chances," Titus O'Neil explained. "This is about a man making a decision to make statements that he truly felt in his heart I believe at that time. He may not feel that way now, he may regret it.

"But to come out and say, 'I didn't know I was being recorded' and ' be careful what you say' and 'I don't remember saying that stuff.' When you start out an apology like that. Dude, you lost it already. I wanted to give him a chance, I didn't know what that meeting was about going in but I wanted to give him a chance."

