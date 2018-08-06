WWE Live Event Results From Savannah (8/5): Ronda Rousey In Action, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins

Below are results for last night's RAW live event in Savannah, GA:
* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The B-Team defeated Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy and Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy
* Chad Gable, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated The Ascension & Curt Hawkins
* Ember Moon & Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad
* Bobby Roode defeated Kevin Owens
* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias
* Natalya & Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox
* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre