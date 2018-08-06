Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Weekly. You can watch the interview in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes, they sent us these highlights:

If she was ever worried about being a small (4'11") pro wrestler:

"I don't think I ever thought of it as being an issue, because I always looked up to girls that were smaller -- Mickie James and Melina and AJ Lee and Trish [Stratus] were all billed at under what, like 5'3", 5'4"? So I just assume that I was gonna fit right in and even wrestling the tallest girls. I wrestled Madison Eagles, she's 6'1", and even to wrestle her is crazy for me because she's almost exactly like two feet taller than me! I never, ever thought that being short would be an issue especially because like, Zelina Vega, wrestling her, she's my height and I used to Tweet at her saying, 'Thank you so much for being your size, because you make me feel like I can do this and I can be normal too!' So, I never thought my size would affect it."

Who she want to face:

"Well, number one is Mickie James, obviously, because she is my idol. I don't know if that's ever gonna happen because she's in WWE right now. I'm going to wrestle her, she wants to wrestle me. I've been going to her meet and greets since I was 17 years old, and the last time I was her was her first appearance at Shimmer. And she was like, 'When are we gonna wrestle?' So, we have to wrestle, like, it has to be! But, Ivelisse was definitely second. Melina, who I've spoken to as well. I would love to wrestle Trish Stratus and Lita, but you know, that's just, far-fetched. A couple of Indie girls like Mia Yim, I really wanna have a singles match with Mia Yim. And I got to wrestle Tessa [Blanchard], who was somebody I met four years ago, so to be in the position that we're in now, I got to wrestle her too. But there's so many people on the list. I just love to wrestle people for the different aspects and different skill sets and you get to wrestle people that come from different backgrounds, or different religions or ethnicities. To be able to wrestle these people from all these different places is a test, and you can learn so much from wrestling different people. So to wrestle anybody honestly I would love."

If WWE has contacted her about the Mae Young Classic:

"No, I haven't been contacted by the WWE in two years. I got signed with Impact so I was like, 'well I'm definitely out of the running now'."

Where she thinks her career is headed:

"In the past few months, I've looked at my career so differently. When I first started, my dream was to go to the WWE, because ever since I was a little girl that's always what I wanted to do. But, right now, I want to be able to learn, grow, and be able to the best wrestler I can be, before I go to the big stage. I want to be so good that they're chasing me down!"

Her dream matches:

"Mickie James will always be my number one, because she's my idol. Literally, like some of the things I do in my wrestling are an homage to her. I would love to wrestle Mae Young and Fabulous Moolah. If I could bring back everybody, I would wrestle every single one of them."

Which wrestlers in Impact inspired her:

"Angelina Love is most definitely one of my favorite Knockouts growing up. I just loved her aggression and her punky rock style, I was really into that in middle school. But I just loved her attitude and the way she works and Angelina Love was definitely somebody I emulate. Especially when I'm a heel -- Melina is in there a little bit too when I'm heel. The Beautiful People as a faction as well was something that I looked into. And of course Gail Kim, Brooke Tessmacher... I always wanted to do a booty tag team with her!"