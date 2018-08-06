Update On Matt Hardy's Recent Cryptic Tweets

As noted, Matt Hardy posted a cryptic tweet last week thanking fans for their support. He followed up over the weekend with another tweet stating that his lower back and pelvis have started to fuse together.

Hardy worked this past weekend's RAW live events. Dave Meltzer reported at F4WOnline that Hardy's tweets were not an announcement that he's retiring, but rather to note that he won't be wrestling forever.

Meltzer added that while Hardy is in pain, it's not terrible. Hardy will reportedly be undergoing new rehab treatment that he hopes will help.

You can check out Hardy's tweets below:

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA..



And is most likely the reason that I've recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018