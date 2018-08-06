Paige Shows Her Transformation From Over A Year Ago (Photo)

Paige is the General Manager of SmackDown Live, receiving her role of authority figure the night after she announced her in-ring retirement. She claims to be happier than ever and proved it with compelling before and after photos.

In March 2017, Paige's world was turned upside down when photos and videos of her in various sexual situations were released online without her permission. She dealt with the situation as best she could, but her life was in a very dark place during that time. Paige spoke to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory about the experience where she revealed the suicidal ideations she had to get past.

"I was so sad to the point I was contemplating suicide. I was on the floor, I was so low," Paige told Garcia. "I got so skinny I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in (a) hospital in England. They told me at the time it was kind of like stress-induced anorexia."

Paige was also in a relationship at the time with Alberto El Patron which was extremely rocky as well.

Currently, Paige is living a much happier and healthier life and she recently posted before and after photos of herself to prove it. Paige is now enjoying her life with her boyfriend Kalan Blehm, who is the bassist for the rock band Atilla. She is also dealing with negativity in a much more constructive way as well.

Along with the dramatic before and after photos, Paige included text reading: "seeing this always keeps me so focused to keep staying on a healthier positive path with people that are positive and want to see you succeed! Never lower your standards for anyone."