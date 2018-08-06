Paige Announces WWE SmackDown Match, New Set Of WWE NXT TV Tapings, WWE Network Collections (Video)

- Above is the intro for the new "A Lister" WWE Network Collection on The Miz. A new Collection on Chris Jericho and new classic content was also added today.

- Tickets for the September 20 WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University will go on sale this Friday at 10am EST. WWE has announced that the October tapings will take place on Wednesday, October 17. Tickets for those tapings will go on sale Friday, August 24. The next set of tapings will take place on Thursday, August 23. Those tapings have been sold out.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for this week's WWE SmackDown. The match comes after recent social media shots between the Superstars. Paige tweeted: