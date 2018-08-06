WrestlingInc.com

Batista Takes A Shot At Disney, Continues To Defend Director James Gunn Over Controversial Tweets

By Marc Middleton | August 06, 2018

Former WWE Champion Batista is getting some mainstream media attention this week for his comments on working for Disney following the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

When asked if he has any plans or a response for Disney if they do not reinstate Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, The Animal commented on how it's "pretty nauseating" to work for Disney. You can see his recent tweets on Gunn below. He wrote in response to the fan, "I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That's just how I feel"

Disney fired Gunn back on July 20 after "joke" tweets on pedophilia, rape, 9/11 and the Holocaust were uncovered from 2008 and 2009. Many actors have supported Gunn through the debacle, including the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast released a joint statement on July 30 but Batista has been the most vocal in his support for Gunn.

Batista is set to reprise his role as Drax The Destroyer in Avengers 4 in 2019 and then Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in 2020.


For those who missed them, below are some of Batista's other recent tweets on Gunn:






