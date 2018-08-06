Batista Takes A Shot At Disney, Continues To Defend Director James Gunn Over Controversial Tweets

Former WWE Champion Batista is getting some mainstream media attention this week for his comments on working for Disney following the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

When asked if he has any plans or a response for Disney if they do not reinstate Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, The Animal commented on how it's "pretty nauseating" to work for Disney. You can see his recent tweets on Gunn below. He wrote in response to the fan, "I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That's just how I feel"

Disney fired Gunn back on July 20 after "joke" tweets on pedophilia, rape, 9/11 and the Holocaust were uncovered from 2008 and 2009. Many actors have supported Gunn through the debacle, including the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast released a joint statement on July 30 but Batista has been the most vocal in his support for Gunn.

Batista is set to reprise his role as Drax The Destroyer in Avengers 4 in 2019 and then Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in 2020.

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That's just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

For those who missed them, below are some of Batista's other recent tweets on Gunn:

I think today I'll find a good person who spreads the message of https://t.co/rhZk7pzEsD.Forgiveness.Redemption. Misfit,Child,Female Empowerment and ruin his life. f--k it! I'll go ahead and empower some fascists while Im at it! DISCLAIMER FOR MORONS AND FUTURE VIEWS: Im JOKING! — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2018

What happened here is so much bigger then G3, @JamesGunn ,myself,@Disney etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded. Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! ...it's going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone https://t.co/AMZEd0tfqb — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018