Spoiler On A Top WWE Superstar Returning To Action Soon

Top WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose is set to make his return to action soon.

Ambrose is expected to return to the ring within the next month, according to PWInsider. Word is that Ambrose is scheduled to be at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 19 in Brooklyn and it's believed that he will return to the WWE storylines some time around then. There's no word yet on if he will appear at the pay-per-view but multiple sources have reported that he's expected back soon.

Ambrose has been out of action since December with a triceps injury and it was reported that he would be out of action for around 9 months. He was recently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to train and he's made frequent trips to Birmingham, Alabama to visit with doctors.

Ambrose was working the RAW brand at the time of his injury, doing a reunion of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There's no word yet on what they have planned for him when he returns but we will keep you updated.