Ronda Rousey Talks WWE Being 'Uniquely Challenging'

As Ronda Rousey prepares for her in-ring Monday Night Raw debut against Alicia Fox tonight in Jacksonville, Florida, the former UFC fighter appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan recently and explained the traits needed in order to survive in the pro wrestling business. Host Ryan Seacrest asked Rousey how working for WWE compares to the UFC in terms of its challenges.

"It's uniquely challenging," Rousey said. "I think it's a marriage between fighting and acting really. And it's like doing Broadway, except for everyone does their own stunts and everyone is kinda making it up as they go along."

Rousey also went into detail regarding her personal life and her marriage with UFC fighter Travis Browne. Seacrest noted that Rousey's one year anniversary with Browne is coming up and that she says he is "suspiciously perfect."

"Suspiciously perfect means he does things that I don't think a real human actually does it," Rousey explained. "I was filming Mile 22 in Bogota and he flew all the way down to come and visit me. And he shows up and he was like, 'You didn't say anything about it, but I thought maybe you'd forget and I brought you a box of tampons.'"

Career transitions and perfect husband aside, Rousey debuted in the WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble and has looked comfortable in the ring ever since. Rousey is scheduled to take on Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam on August 19.