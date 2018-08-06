'All In' Broadcasting Plans Announced, Stephen Amell Match Added

All In is less than a month away and with the card taking shape, more details about the event were revealed during Being The Elite. One announcement in particular regarding plans to broadcast All In was much-awaited by fans.

Cody Rhodes said he will be suspending his run for US Senate in 2020, but he had another big announcement in store as well. With the help of WWE Hall Of Famer DDP, Cody announced plans to broadcast the All In event on pay-per-view.

The event will be available live at 7pm ET on pay-per-view, the FITE app, HonorClub and the first hour of All In will air on WGN America starting at 6:00 pm ET on September 1st.

It was also announced during the recent Being The Elite that Christopher Daniels will take on Stephen Amell at the All In event.

Below is the updated All In card: