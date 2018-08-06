SummerSlam Announcement Set For WWE SmackDown, More For Tonight's WWE RAW, WWE Stock Up

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE stock was up 2.20% today, closing at $80.27 per share. Today's high was $80.69 and the low was $77.92.

- The Miz is teasing an announcement for tomorrow's WWE SmackDown episode. He tweeted the following on the announcement and not wanting to face Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam: