Aleister Black Injury Note, Jeff Hardy Concert, Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Matches Ranked (Video)

- With WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Roman Reigns in a little under two weeks at SummerSlam, Wrestling Inc.'s Kelsi Schreiber posted the video above ranking the five matches that they've been involved with together. Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 topped the list.

- Jeff Hardy will be performing live at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina next Tuesday, August 14th following that evening's SmackDown Live in the city. Tickets and VIP meet and greet opportunities can be purchased here.

- As noted, Aleister Black is out of action after recently undergoing surgery. Black was reportedly injured after being crotched by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at an NXT live event in Las Vegas last week. There were rumors that Black pulled his groin, but Dave Meltzer wrote on the F4WOnline message board that those reports aren't accurate. Meltzer added that "it's more serious than that." Black is scheduled to face Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a triple threat match at Takeover next week, and WWE has yet to officially pull Black from the match.