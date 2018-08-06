New 'All In' Matches Announced, Updated Card

Two new matches were announced for "All In" Zero Hour, which will air exclusively on WGN America at 6pm ET on September 1. The first will feature 15 competitors - including Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, and Ethan Page - in "The Over Budget Battle Royale." The second match will be The Briscoes taking on Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

The Over Budget Battle Royale



15 competitors!



September 1st #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/Hjyk35wJZ9 — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) August 6, 2018

Below is the updated card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

The Over Budget Battle Royale - Zero Hour Pre-Show

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA

Zero Hero Pre-Show

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

As noted, "All In" will be available on traditional PPV, Fite, and ROH HonorClub live from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago at 7pm ET on September 1.