New 'All In' Matches Announced, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | August 06, 2018

Two new matches were announced for "All In" Zero Hour, which will air exclusively on WGN America at 6pm ET on September 1. The first will feature 15 competitors - including Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, and Ethan Page - in "The Over Budget Battle Royale." The second match will be The Briscoes taking on Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.



Below is the updated card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

The Over Budget Battle Royale - Zero Hour Pre-Show
Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA

Zero Hero Pre-Show
The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

As noted, "All In" will be available on traditional PPV, Fite, and ROH HonorClub live from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago at 7pm ET on September 1.

