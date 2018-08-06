Sasha Banks Teases WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Again, Table For 3 Preview (Video), Tony Nese

- Above is a preview for tonight's Table For 3 episode with Natalya, Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
- WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese turns 33 years old today.
- Sasha Banks continues to tease the arrival of the WWE women's tag team titles. She posted this Instagram photo today with "Boss & Hug Connection" partner Bayley and said they are ready to dominate the division:
The Boss n Hug Connection is ready to dominate the women's tag team division @craigambrosio #didisaydat #sayitoutloud #evolution