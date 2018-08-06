WrestlingInc.com

Sasha Banks Teases WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Again, Table For 3 Preview (Video), Tony Nese

By Marc Middleton | August 06, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's Table For 3 episode with Natalya, Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese turns 33 years old today.

Sasha Banks Says Her Best In WWE Is Yet To Come, Talks About Her Fans Always Standing Up For Her
- Sasha Banks continues to tease the arrival of the WWE women's tag team titles. She posted this Instagram photo today with "Boss & Hug Connection" partner Bayley and said they are ready to dominate the division:

The Boss n Hug Connection is ready to dominate the women's tag team division @craigambrosio #didisaydat #sayitoutloud #evolution

