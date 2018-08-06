Nia Jax WWE Status Note, WWE 205 Live Main Event Set (Video), Mustafa Ali Update, Chris Jericho

- Above is the intro for the new Chris Jericho Collection on the WWE Network. As noted, a new Collection on The Miz also went live today on the Network, along with new classic content.

- There's no word yet on when Nia Jax will return to WWE RAW but she is not currently backstage for tonight's show in Jacksonville, FL, according to PWInsider. Jax has been away from TV since WWE Extreme Rules on July 15 and she noted on Instagram last week that she was "rehabbing" but she did not specify what kind of injury she might be suffering from.

- As seen below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali for tomorrow's main event. We noted last week how Ali was apparently hospitalized but it looks like he was in for something minor. Drake posted the following video to hype this week's 205 Live episode: