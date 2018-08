SmackDown General Manager Paige revealed on her Instagram story that she is backstage at tonight's RAW. She will apparently be on camera, as she was getting her hair and makeup done.

Paige also shared a video of her "talk sh-t" tattoo on her hand getting covered up, joking that "this is what happens when you get dumb tattoos."

Tamina Snuka is also backstage at tonight's show. She has been out of action since undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff this past January.