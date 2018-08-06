WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | August 06, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Jacksonville, FL for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

* Chad Gable, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension and Mike Kanellis

