No Way Jose On Main Event, Video From The New Day's Custom Announce Table, The Miz And Maryse Clips

- Above and below are preview clips for Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode with Mocha The Dog interrupting a talk between The Miz and Maryse, and a complicated car seat getting the best of the dad-to-be.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Jacksonville, FL for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

* Chad Gable, Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension and Mike Kanellis

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE tweeted this video with an exclusive look at The New Day doing commentary at their custom announce table on last week's SmackDown during The Bar vs. The Usos. This week's SmackDown will feature the finals of the SummerSlam tag team tournament with The New Day facing The Bar to determine new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers for a title match at SummerSlam.