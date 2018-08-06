WINC Podcast (8/6): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Matt Hardy - Aleister Black Injuries

Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Matt Hardy and Aleister Black's injuries.

And more!

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following RAW, Wednesdays at noon ET and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and Raj Giri. Replays are streamed on our Facebook page Facebook.com/WrestlingINC the following day at noon ET except for the Wednesday podcast, which is available the same day at 3pm ET.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.

Today's podcast is brought to you by Mack Weldon, which believes in smart design, premium fabrics and simple shopping. Mack Weldon will be the most comfortable underwear, socks, shirts, undershirts, hoodies and sweat pants that you will ever wear that are good for working out, going to work, going out on dates, and just everyday life. They want you to be comfortable, so If you don't like your first pair, you can keep it, and they will still refund you. No questions asked. Go to MackWeldon.com and get 20% off using promo code INC.