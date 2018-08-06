New WWE SummerSlam Match Revealed (Video)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Above is new video of Mike Rome telling Balor about the match backstage at tonight's RAW in Jacksonville.
SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBD (The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin