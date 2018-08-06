- Above is a new hype video for Keith Lee. As noted, this Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will feature Lee's yellow brand debut against Marcel Barthel.

- Next week's WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Greensboro, NC will feature a Tripe Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles with The B Team defending against The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds. The RAW Tag Team Title match for SummerSlam should be announced next week.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles returning to address SummerSlam challenger Samoa Joe plus The IIconics vs. Charlotte Fair and Becky Lynch in tag team action: