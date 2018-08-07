Jeff Jarrett On Whether WWE Would Ever Revive WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was recently interviewed by the Lock Up podcast and discussed a variety of topics of his career as a pro wrestler. Jarrett discussed WCW, and how one of the biggest reasons of its demise is that non-wrestlers ran a wrestling company.

The demise of WCW was a significant reason why TNA was birthed, because to Jarrett, "you can never have a number 1 unless there is a number 2." Jarrett was also asked whether WWE would ever revive WCW as a brand.

"I don't believe so," said Jarrett. "I think you'll see bits and pieces of what [we saw]. I think that the War Games, the things that, you know, Starrcade last year, but I think they'll take bits and pieces of that nostalgia and monetize it. But as an overall brand, I think NXT speaks for itself how a smashing success that is that if they're going to invest in a new brand, it's gonna be new. And that makes a lot of sense."

After being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, Jarrett returned to the ring. However, it was for the AAA promotion, and his surprise entrance in the Rey Mysterio vs. Rey Wagner match, along with some rogue tactics which included Konnan perpetrating as La Parka, led to his second reign as Mega Champion.

Jarrett commented on making an in-ring return at the age of 51.

"The beginning of this year, the very end of last year, I sort of recommitted myself from a bunch of different points of view, but physically, I'm in as good of physical shape that I've been in seven, eight, 10 years."

Jarrett credits DDP Yoga as a big motivator of why he feels in good shape. As far as competing in the WWE again, Jarrett responded, "dot, dot, dot," intentionally leaving that question unanswered. He also admitted that his guitars were gimmicked throughout his career.

Source: Lock Up