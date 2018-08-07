Ronda Rousey Post-RAW Note, Rousey Wins, Braun Strowman On SummerSlam Destruction, Stephanie McMahon

- Above is video of Braun Strowman talking to Mike Rome after wrecking The Kevin Owens Show and losing by count out to Jinder Mahal on this week's show. Braun fires back when asks if this is what we can expect to see at SummerSlam when Braun puts his Money In the Bank briefcase on the line against Owens.

"I cannot believe you would even have the audacity to ask that," Braun said. "Week after week, for over three years I've gone out there and I've done that. I've destroyed everything and everyone this company has put in front of me, and nothing's going to change at SummerSlam. Now get out of my face."

- WWE Network will premiere new Collections on Stephanie McMahon and The Hardys in September.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Jacksonville. The main event saw Ronda Rousey defeat hometown star Alicia Fox. After RAW went off the air, Rousey and Natalya continued to celebrate in front of the crowd and wave to the fans. They made their exit to the back and that was it for the show. Below are a few shots from the main event: