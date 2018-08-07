Daniel Cormier On If Brock Lesnar Fight Falls Through, No Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov Tour

- Much of the attention around UFC 227 this past weekend was shifted to Conor McGregor when officials announced that he would return in October to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Prior to his fight with Jose Aldo, a world tour was used to promote the bout.

But UFC president Dana White confirmed that there would be no encore of the tour this time around leading into UFC 230 from Las Vegas. McGregor and Floyd Mayweather also embarked on a tour on a larger scale prior to their boxing match.

"We don't have time for a world tour," White said. "These guys are going to fight the first week of October. Both guys are going to go into camps. We'll do something fun, something different."

White was also asked about keeping McGregor and his entourage in control during fight week, saying "We're pretty confident that we can control what happens. Nothing is going to happen. We'll be good."

- UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier put himself on the spot this past weekend when he stated that Demetrious Johnson deserves an immediate rematch with Henry Cejudo over the flyweight title. This coming because Cormier wants to defend his belt vs. Brock Lesnar next instead of granting Stipe Miocic a rematch.

"(Miocic) should (get his rematch), but three (title defenses) is a lot different than 11," Cormier said. "Also, if Brock was staring at Stipe, that would happen. If Brock Lesnar doesn't make it to the fight for any reason, I'll fight Stipe again. That is not a problem. There is no reason I wouldn't fight Stipe."

Lesnar, a former champion himself, will need to continue to successfully pass drug tests after being suspended for testing positive around his UFC 200 bout with Mark Hunt.

"I'm only fighting Brock because I'm fighting Brock," Cormier added. "But if it doesn't make it, I'll fight Stipe again."

- The Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix is now set, as champion Rory MacDonald will meet Jon Fitch in the opening round. MacDonald's title will be on the line each time he competes, or whoever defeats him and continues on in the field.

The other first round matches include Paul Daley vs. Michael Page, Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov, Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth and an alternate bout with Lorenz Larkin facing Yaroslav Amosov.