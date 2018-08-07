WWE Star Returns From Injury (Video), President Donald Trump Retweets Vince McMahon, WWE Shop Sale

- Ruby Riott reunited with The Riott Squad on last night's episode of RAW. Riott had been out of action since suffering a MCL sprain in her left knee during a match with Dana Brooke in late June. In the RAW Fallout video above, Riott discussed returning to the company.

"For the past five week I've had to sit at home and watch the broads of the RAW Women's division attempt to teach my squad - my family! - a lesson. That's a joke," Riott said. "What's also a joke is that I've seen this friendship culminate again between Bayley and Sasha. I see these limitations to their friendship and these egos and we like to test those limitations. So consider us like kids with a magnifying glass and Bayley and Sasha are the ants."

- For today only, you can take 20% off championship titles, 30% off sweatshirts and 40% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The offer expires Tuesday, August 7th at 11:59 pm PT.

- President Donald Trump retweeted the message below from Vince McMahon. Trump has used his WrestleMania 23 appearance in the past in tweets bashing CNN. He has also re-tweeted JBL since becoming President. Before becoming President, Trump had once tweeted one of our articles.