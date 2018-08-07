Batista Ready To Quit Guardians Of The Galaxy Franchise If James Gunn's Script Isn't Used

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn was fired last month from his position for the upcoming third film. Batista says he will request that Marvel release him from his contract if they deviate from Gunn's vision for the movie.

Gunn was released from the Marvel franchise last month after offensive tweets surfaced which were nearly a decade old. Batista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, isn't happy about Gunn getting axed. He said co-star Chris Pratt wants to pray about the situation, but Batista is ready to walk.

"Nobody's defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man," he said, speaking to ShortList. "I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he's a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: 'f--k this. This is bulls--t.' James is one of the kindest, most decent people I've met."

Batista isn't interested in carrying on without Gunn at the helm and went as far to say if they don't use his script, then Marvel will be forced to try and find another man who can play Batista's character.

"Where I'm at right now is that if [Marvel] don't use that script, then I'm going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me.

"I'd be doing James a disservice if I didn't."

Batista previously took shots at Disney for Gunn's firing and isn't backing down from his stance on the matter.