NJPW Taking Disciplinary Actions Against One Of Its Stars, Kazuchika Okada Models For GQ, G1 Climax

- Above is the NJPW Night 15 A Block recap from Sunday. The tournament will get started again tomorrow morning at 5:30am on NJPW World. Here are the upcoming tournament matches.

* Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tama Tonga

* Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega

* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA

- NJPW is apparently not happy with how Tama Tonga has been acting lately, particularly on social media with his interactions with fans over the last couple weeks. The promotion put out a statement about taking disciplinary actions against Tonga.

"NJPW takes actions taken by our wrestlers seriously. In light of recent inappropriate conduct by Tama Tonga including SNS usage, the company has decided to take disciplinary actions against said wrestlers, and will issue updated guidelines to all wrestlers."

Below are Tonga's latest tweets.

- Kazuchika Okada modeled some Giorgio Armani for GQ Japan, which you can check out below. Okada is currently tied for second in the G1 Climax with 12 points and his final opponent will be Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Hector Torres contributed to this article.