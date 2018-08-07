News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - AJ Styles Returns, SummerSlam Announcement, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is The IIconics vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch plus The New Day vs. The Bar to crown new #1 contenders, The Miz's SummerSlam announcement and WWE Champion AJ Styles addressing Samoa Joe. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* AJ Styles returns to address Samoa Joe

* The New Day and The Bar clash for SummerSlam title opportunity

* Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch team up to battle The IIconics

* What is The Miz's SummerSlam announcement?

