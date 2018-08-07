AJ Styles Reveals First WWE 2K19 Screenshot, Alexa Bliss Knocks Ronda Rousey (Video), Elias Footage

- WWE posted this unseen footage from Elias' documentary crew from the angle with Bobby Lashley on last night's RAW.

- Below is backstage video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss addressing Ronda Rousey. Bliss says she is not afraid of Rousey because she's The Goddess of WWE. Bliss says Rousey will see why she's nothing but an over-hyped rookie when she steps into the ring with Bliss at SummerSlam.

- As seen below, WWE Champion AJ Styles has released the first official screenshot from the WWE 2K19 video game, which hits stores worldwide on October 8: