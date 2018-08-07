WWE Live Event Results From Gainesville (8/6): Ten-Man Match, DQ Leads To Tag Team Match, More

Thanks to RJ Conti for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Gainesville, Florida:
* Rusev defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Kofi Kingston, Big E, R-Truth and The Usos defeated The Bar, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain
* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
* Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose via DQ and Charlotte Flair made the save
* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Asuka and Naomi
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe