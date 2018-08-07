WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Gainesville (8/6): Ten-Man Match, DQ Leads To Tag Team Match, More

By Marc Middleton | August 07, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Gainesville (8/6): Ten-Man Match, DQ Leads To Tag Team Match, More Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

Thanks to RJ Conti for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Gainesville, Florida:

* Rusev defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Kofi Kingston, Big E, R-Truth and The Usos defeated The Bar, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

* Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose via DQ and Charlotte Flair made the save

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Asuka and Naomi

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe

