John Cena Shows Off Physique After Dropping 20 Pounds, Reveals That He's Debuting New Move (Photo)

John Cena is currently working hard on the upcoming Jackie Chan film Project X, and Cena has dropped a remarkable amount of weight in the process.

Losing weight wasn't the only thing Cena accomplished during his rigorous training regiment. While learning at the Jackie Chan Training Center in Beijing, China, Cena says he has also discovered a new move to add to his arsenal once he returns to the ring.

"For years people have said I depended on my style," Cena said. "I say if it's not broke then don't fix it. So I've been known for five moves in succession that bring me victory."

Cena's Five Moves Of Doom include a flying shoulderblock, sitout hip toss, side-release spinout powerbomb, Five Knuckle Shuffle, and an Attitude Adjustment. Those moves have brought Cena plenty of wins, but now it might be time to add another powerful maneuver to his list. Thanks to his Project X training, Cena says he will be debuting a new move the next time we see him.

"With my studies here at the Jackie Chan Training Center, I have been able to work with some students and teachers and modify a skill," Cena continued as he said he has adopted a new move that will pay homage to the Martial Arts he learned under the tutelage of the Jackie Chan Training Center.

See Also Billy Corgan On Roman Reigns Being The Next John Cena

Cena touted his new move's powerful nature and Chinese influence as something that he will be proud to debut.

"Not only is this a new maneuver that has a true foundation in Chinese culture which I am very proud of because I'd love to pay respect to my experience here," Cena said. "But [the new move] is extremely powerful so I'm excited to debut something that I've learned here so maybe I can take a piece of my Chinese experience back to the ring."

Cena is scheduled to wrestle again at the upcoming RAW live event at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on September 1. Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and Finn Balor are also advertised for the event. It will be Cena's first match since defeating Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past April. Cena has also been announced for the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia this October.